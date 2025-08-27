All 76ers

Former Philly Draft Picks Are Linked to Sixers Rival

One of these former Sixers could fill a rival's final roster spot.

Justin Grasso

Nov 20, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
When it comes to former Philadelphia 76ers draft picks, the New York Knicks are reportedly keeping their eyes on multiple this offseason. Well, at least for one of them.

Ben Simmons is a popular target for New York, but the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy has heard some “conflicting” information about whether the Knicks’ interest in Simmons was genuine or not.

A return to the East Coast for Philadelphia’s former No. 1 pick is nowhere near a guarantee.

Feb 11, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have the space for Simmons, who isn’t commanding max contracts at this stage of his career, but the three-time All-Star isn’t the only former Sixer getting a look. According to Bondy, Landry Shamet is also a potential target for New York.

Who Poses the Bigger Threat to the Sixers?

The Knicks and the Sixers are going to face each other four times next season, and a playoff series could be in the cards depending on how the season shakes out.

Neither of their former first-rounders will play a major role on a star-studded Knicks team, but they both possess qualities to have an impact off the bench.

Imagine saying back in 2018-2019 that Landry Shamet would be a better fit on the Knicks than Ben Simmons before they both turned 30. It would’ve come off as a crazy statement.

But Simmons’ pile up of injuries, along with his lack of development in weak spots, turned him into less of an offensive threat over time. Defensively, Simmons is still strong, but his awkward offense is still an issue when the game slows down in the playoffs.

Jan 15, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Landry Shamet (1) dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jerryd Bayless (8) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Knicks know what they can get out of Shamet. Last year, he came off the bench for 50 games for the Knicks. With 15 minutes of action per game, Shamet saw his best average from the field, knocking down 46 percent of his shots. From three, he was a 40-percent shooter, averaging six points per outing.

While Shamet didn’t score at a high volume off the bench for the Knicks in the playoffs, he appeared in 11 games and made 47 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

If the Knicks want a potential high-volume three-point shooter who can heat up off the bench, Shamet is the guy. If they are looking for a little ball-handler who is a defensive specialist, then taking a chance on Simmons makes sense.

The fact that the Knicks’ interest regarding Simmons seems to be surrounded by skepticism, the Sixers’ former 26th overall pick out of Wichita State probably has the better chance of returning to Philly’s Atlantic Division rival.

