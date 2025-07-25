Former Sixer Makes Move Overseas
Last season saw the return of Lonnie Walker IV to the NBA after the Philadelphia 76ers signed him in late February. The Sixers' acquisition of the Pennsylvania native came after he had spent the first half of the season in the Lithuanian Basketball League with BC Zalgiris.
Given the injuries plaguing Philadelphia at the time, Walker made his way into Nick Nurse’s plans almost immediately, dropping 13 points against the Portland Trail Blazers in what was his fifth appearance. This is almost what Walker would average through the remainder of the season, ending his campaign putting up 12.4 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field.
However, given that Walker's contract with Philadelphia included a team option for the 2025-26 campaign, one that they chose to decline ahead of the June 29 deadline, his future in the City of Brotherly Love came to an end.
It appears that the 26-year-old's next destination has been decided, as he'll be taking his talents to the Israeli Basketball Premier League. As reported by The Stein Line, Walker penned a deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv.
The move to the Israeli capital will see Walker return to the European basketball scene, a place where he flourished with the aforementioned BC Zalgiris, with whom he'd average 13.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. Walker will not be the only former Sixer to take his talents to the Israeli Basketball Premier League, as Patrick Beverley played for Hapoel Tel Aviv following his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post