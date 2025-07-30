Former Sixers Big Man Cut Loose By Raptors
Colin Castleton’s second stint with the Toronto Raptors finishes even shorter than the first.
The former Philadelphia 76ers center was cut loose by their rival after the conclusion of the NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas.
via @MikeAScotto: The Toronto Raptors have waived center Colin Castleton. The 25-year-old center averaged 7.2 points on 50% shooting from the field and 6.9 rebounds in 26 minutes during 11 games played, including four starts, for Toronto last season.
Before Castleton landed with the Sixers last year, he was on a short-term deal with the Raptors for the first time. He saw the court for 11 games and even picked up four starts. Castleton averaged 26 minutes of playing time, which resulted in seven points and seven rebounds per game.
After Castleton’s second 10-day deal expired, the Sixers scooped him up. At the time, the Sixers were utilizing 10-day contracts to help make up for their key losses to injuries across the roster.
Castleton showed some nice flashes with the Sixers. He posted averages of six points, seven rebounds, and two assists in just five games. However, there wasn’t a long-term fit for him. Instead of re-signing with the Sixers, Castleton took on his second stint with the Raptors.
Since landing in the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Florida in 2023, Castleton has played for several teams. He started with the Los Angeles Lakers. For LA, Castleton appeared in 16 games.
This past season, Castleton started the year in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets. He quickly upgraded to a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Castleton appeared in 10 games with the Grizzlies, averaging five minutes of action. He was waived back in January, leading him to play with the Osceola Magic in the G League for a brief stint, before going to the Raptors.
