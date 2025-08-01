All 76ers

Former Sixers Developmental Standout Finds New Team

Ricky Council has found a new team.

Justin Grasso

Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) reacts after dunking the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) reacts after dunking the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Just days after parting ways with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ricky Council has found a new home.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ricky Council is signing a contract with the Brooklyn Nets. It’s reported to be a one-year contract.

via @ShamsCharania: Free agent guard/forward Ricky Council IV will sign a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Adie von Gontard tells ESPN. The former 76ers wing appeared in a team-high 73 games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Council joined the Sixers during the 2023-2024 NBA season. After stints at Wichita State and Arkansas in the NCAA, Council entered the 2023 NBA Draft.

Although he was coming off a strong season at Arkansas (16 PPG, 2 APG, 3 RPG on 43% FG, and 27% 3PT), Council went undrafted.

The Sixers picked up Council as an undrafted prospect. At first, he was signed to a two-way contract. Council spent a lot of time with the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.

Throughout his rookie season in Philadelphia, Council appeared in 32 games off the bench. He shot 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three, while averaging five points and one rebound.

Last April, Council was promoted with a standard contract.

Although Council showed a lot of promise during his rookie season, he had a roller coaster of a year throughout the team’s 2024-2025 run. With the Sixers dealing with a ton of injuries, Council landed plenty of playing time.

In 73 games, Council averaged 17 minutes of action. He produced seven points and three rebounds per game. Council struggled with his shot, making just 38 percent of his field goals. From three, his percentage dipped to 26.

The Sixers waived Council last week. Now, he’ll pick up with the Nets for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Justin Grasso
