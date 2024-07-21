Former Sixers Draft Pick Shines vs. Joel Embiid, Team USA
Joel Embiid and Team USA nearly suffered a stunning loss against South Sudan on Saturday. The near-upset almost came from the leadership of former Sixers sharpshooter Marial Shayok.
It’s been quite some time since Sixers fans have heard that name. After all, Shayok’s time with the 76ers was cut way short.
Despite having a short-lived stint in Philadelphia and the NBA in general, Shayok had an opportunity to remind key NBA players what he could bring to the table.
The former Sixer scored a team-high 24 points for South Sudan. He drilled six shots from beyond the arc.
Shayok and South Sudan gave the Americans a reality check but couldn’t quite seal the deal on an upset. Embiid and Team USA escaped the O2 Arena with a one-point victory.
Where’s Shayok Now?
In 2019, the Sixers made a couple of selections in the NBA Draft. Their most notable acquisition that year was the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. Shayok was a late second-rounder who had to work his way through the G League pipeline.
Coming out of Iowa State, Shayok was selected 54th overall by the 76ers. He joined the team on a two-way contract. As a result, most of Shayok’s rookie season was spent with the Delaware Blue Coats.
In 35 games with the Blue Coats, Shayok averaged 23 points per game. He was a high-volume three-point shooter who drilled 36 percent of his threes per game. Shayok also averaged six rebounds, four assists, and one steal per game.
Despite the intrigue that Shayok’s G League performance delivered to Philly fans, the Sixers’ coaching staff at the time wasn’t as eager to get the second-rounder on the floor. In 20192-2020, Shayok received an average of seven minutes on the floor across four games. He knocked down just 25 percent of his shots.
During his first offseason as an NBA player, Shayok was waived by the 76ers. That move, mixed with a lack of interest elsewhere, led him to enter the Turkish Super League. He had multiple runs in Europe before returning to the NBA G League to play for the Boston Celtics’ affiliate in 2022-2023.
When he’s not playing for South Sudan’s national team, Shayok will continue competing for Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin in China, a team he joined this year.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
KJ Martin Returns to Sixers on New Deal
Kyle Lowry Announces Next Move