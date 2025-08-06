Former Sixers Fan Favorite Named Among NBA's Hidden Gems
During the early days of free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers took a big hit when Guerschon Yabusele departed for the New York Knicks. Following his strong return to the NBA, the former first-round pick is now viewed as one of the league's most underrated talents.
Coming off a strong showing for France in the Summer Olympics, the Sixers decided to take a flyer on Yabusele in hopes of adding much-needed depth at the power forward position. He'd end up being so much more than that, emerging as one of the best value signings of the summer.
Yabusele wound up being a major X-factor for the Sixers in 2025, providing strong two-way play and lineup versatility in the frontcourt. He expected to garner a sizable market in free agency, and now finds himself on a New York team with championship aspirations.
Guerschon Yabusele listed among NBA's hidden gems
As the NBA offseason rolls along, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed one hidden gem on every roster heading into the 2026 campaign. Though he hasn't played a game for them yet, Yabusele got a shout-out when breaking down the Knicks.
Guerschon Yabusele is riding a career high after a five-year hiatus from the NBA followed by an "I'm back" return last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. It would still be a stretch to declare him on the radar when he wound up signing a two-year deal worth (slightly) less than the mid-level exception.
His ancillary scoring layers are the real gems. He can effectively attack closeouts (62.7 percent shooting on drives), get in-between buckets after setting and slipping screens, leak out in transition (1.49 points per possession) and also has some dead-stop creation in his arsenal.
In his lone season with the Sixers, Yabusele showed the potential to be one of the league's more effective role players. His larger frame and physicality make up for his lack of size, making him an intriguing option as a small-ball center. Though there was some skepticism about his three-point shot translating to NBA range, it didn't seem to be an issue last year. Yabusele converted 38% of his attempts from deep on respectable volume.
Not only do the Sixers have to deal with the sting of Yabusele departing, but now they have to watch him help elevate one of their biggest rivals in the Eastern Conference.
