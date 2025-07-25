Former Sixers Guard Reportedly Makes Move to Serbian League
The free agency period is in full swing, with players left without a team finding a new home for the upcoming season, whether that's with a team in the NBA or abroad. The latter is the case for former Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton, who has made a move over to the European scene.
As reported by BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas, Milton has agreed to a two-year deal with Partizan Belgrade, who are a part of the Basketball League of Serbia, among other European-based competitions such as the EuroLeague.
The move to Serbia comes after what was an underwhelming season for the 28-year-old, splitting time between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. During his 27-game stint with the Nets, Milton was averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 assists per game, which was close to what the 28-year-old had averaged in the previous few campaigns.
These numbers would take a sharp dip when he made the move out west, only averaging 3.9 points per game as a member of the Lakers, which could be partially due to the close to seven-minute deduction Milton saw in his game time under JJ Redick.
Before any of these stints, Milton was a prime rotation figure in the various systems that the Sixers ran under the likes of Doc Rivers and Brett Brown. During his five-year stay in the City of Brotherly Love, which saw the 28-year-old appear in 254 games, he averaged 9.3 points per game on an efficient 45.5 percent accuracy from the field.
