Former Sixers Guard Seen Dominating at Summer Pro-Am
Following the departure of beloved guard TJ McConnell, the Philadelphia 76ers had a void to fill at the backup point guard spot in the early 2020s. Years removed from his brief run with the team, one of the players they experimented with in this role was seen showcasing his talents in a summer Pro-Am.
Ahead of the 2020 campaign, the Sixers signed a pair of veterans to compete for backup PG duties behind Ben Simmons. One of those players was Trey Burke, a former top-ten pick in 2013.
Though being undersized, Burke was still an effective point guard in the NBA because of his shiftiness as a scorer. He averaged double-digit points in four of his first five seasons, resulting in the Sixers rolling the dice on him. Burke's time in Philadelphia ended up not panning out, as Raul Neto ended up taking on most of the rotation minutes. This led to the former lottery pick being traded to the Dallas Mavericks after just 25 appearances with the Sixers.
Burke ended up spending two-and-a-half seasons with the Mavericks and has been out of the league since 2022. He's had some impressive runs in the G-League, but it hasn't been enough for a team to give him a roster spot.
Though things haven't panned out in the NBA, Burke is proving he is still a high-level talent with the ball in his hands. In the footage that surfaced of him in a Pro-Am, defenders could not slow down his offensive onslaught.
Still in his early 30s, there is still a small chance Burke could make a return to the NBA before his playing days come to an end.
