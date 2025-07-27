Former Sixers Sharpshooter Gives Thoughts on Tobias Harris
Not only did the Philadelphia 76ers have a notable addition last summer, but a big departure as well. After spending five-and-a-half years with the franchise, Tobias Harris found himself looking for a new home in the NBA. Though he was a polarizing figure during his tenure, one of his former teammates had nothing but good things to say about him.
Earlier this week, Georges Niang was a guest on Udonis Haslem's "The OGs" show. They covered a wide range of topics, including his short stint with the Sixers. While looking back on his time in Philadelphia, the veteran sharpshooter praised Harris for his professionalism and adaptability when it came to roster construction.
"One of my favorite teammates in Philly had to have been Tobias Harris," Niang said. "I think he took a lot of heat in Philadelphia. Whatever they want to say I think as an overall veteran leader. You talk about sacrificing when James came in, Tyrese, Joel, he'd find out a way to make himself effective."
Critics' main gripe with Harris stemmed from the massive contract he signed with the Sixers during the 2019 offseason. However, he was a reliable piece for them playing behind Joel Embiid and countless other All-Stars. Across 378 games, Harris averaged 17.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.1 APG while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.
Following their time as teammates, Harris and Niang both find themselves in new situations. The former is a locker room leader for a young Detroit Pistons team on the rise, and the latter isn't far removed from being traded to the Boston Celtics.
