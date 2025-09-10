Former Sixers Star’s Latest Move Sparks Retirement Rumors
With training camp approaching within the next few weeks, Ben Simmons remains one of the NBA’s top unsigned players. Last season, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game over 51 games.
The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy recently reported that Simmons was questioning whether he wanted to play in the NBA next season. There is speculation that the 29-year-old may declare his retirement from the league.
Simmons Not Interested in New York
On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein stated that Simmons declined a one-year veteran's minimum offer from the New York Knicks.
"The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on," Stein said. "New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers."
Throughout the summer, it was believed that the Knicks and Boston Celtics had the most interest in signing Simmons. If the Australia native chooses not to accept a deal from the Knicks, it is unlikely that he will receive another offer before training camps commence.
The Sacramento Kings have also been suggested as a potential destination for Simmons, though there are no indications that the franchise will offer him a contract. Sacramento would be able to submit an offer slightly higher than the veteran’s minimum.
The Verdict
From being drafted by Philadelphia 76ers to coming off of the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons has transitioned from being a promising superstar to a rotation player. The six-foot-ten guard can still offer production on the court, though frequent injuries and career controversies make him an unpopular fit throughout the league.
Hypothetically, the title-contending Knicks could offer Simmons a low-pressure role on the roster and give him an opportunity to revitalize his reputation within the NBA. New York is coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
Signs are pointing to Simmons choosing to sit out for the 2025-2026 season or playing overseas. Still in his late 20s and appearing in over 50 games last season, the LSU alum still has an open window in the NBA. Even if he does announce his retirement, it may simply be a hiatus.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post