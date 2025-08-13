Former Sixers Star Suggested as ‘Interesting Fit’ For Warriors
Over a month after the NBA’s free agency period began, many top veterans remain on the market, including Al Horford, Russell Westbrook, and Amir Coffey. At the same time, there are many NBA teams with roster spots that can be filled.
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus ranked the top 10 minimum-contract NBA free agents still available. Pincus positioned former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons at No. 4.
“It's hard to believe but Simmons is a year removed from a max contract. Last year, he was let go by the Brooklyn Nets to sign with the Clippers for the end-of-season playoff run.”
“He played 18 games for the Clippers, averaging 2.9 points and 3.1 assists per game in 16.4 minutes. Those numbers dipped in the playoffs, as his time was cut almost in half. And now that L.A. has added John Collins and Chris Paul, Simmons doesn't seem likely to return.”
Simmons is best known for his time with the 76ers at the beginning of his NBA career. The Australia native earned three All-Star selections and won Rookie of the Year during his four-season stint with the team.
Since departing from Philadelphia in 2022, Simmons has yet to appear in more than 50 games for an NBA team in a single season due to injuries. In 2024, Simmons played only 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets due to a season-ending lower back injury.
Where Will Ben Simmons Play Next?
Pincus named the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for Simmons.
“The Golden State Warriors could be an interesting fit for Simmons in a reserve Draymond Green-like role.”
Last season, the Warriors accumulated a 48-34 regular season record and made an appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals. Their point guard depth includes Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, Moses Moody, and Taran Armstrong.
Simmons’ best fit would be with a team that can provide playing time in a limited pressure role. While Golden State doesn’t have a significant amount of guard depth, the team has the potential to make a playoff push in 2026 and wouldn’t be reliant on Simmons.
Recent reports have suggested that the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have expressed the most interest in signing Simmons. In either case, the 29-year-old guard is expected to be off the free agency market before next season begins.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post