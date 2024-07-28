Former Sixers Veteran Reportedly ‘Close’ to Finding New Team

All 76ers

Nov 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) shoots in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) shoots in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
For months, former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has been a free agent.

It appears he could find a new team very soon. According to Basketfaul, Korkmaz is “very close” to inking a deal with a Euroleague squad in Monaco.

If Korkmaz indeed strikes a deal in Monaco, it will mark the first time he’s playing outside of the NBA since 2017.

When Korkmaz landed on the Sixers, he was the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. At the time, he was a standout for the Turkish league’s Anadolu Efes.

In his first season with the Sixers, Korkmaz appeared in 14 games. He wasn’t a rotational player until his sophomore campaign in 2018-2019.

During his second season in the NBA, Korkmaz averaged 14 minutes off the bench in 48 games. He produced six points per game, shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc.

In 2019-2020 season, Korkmaz spent a career-high 72 games on the floor for the Sixers. That season was his most impactful in the NBA, as he averaged ten points on 40 percent shooting from deep. After another 55-game run in 2021, Korkmaz re-signed with the Sixers on a three-year deal.

Despite returning on a new deal, Korkmaz’s role started to diminish over time. He appeared in just 37 games, averaging fewer than ten minutes during the 2022-2023 season. Although he requested a trade ahead of the deadline, the Sixers couldn’t find a deal worth making.

Last season, Korkmaz was looking to play out the final year of his deal under new head coach Nick Nurse. Even with Nurse in charge, Korkmaz struggled to find consistent playing time. Korkmaz appeared in 35 games, averaging eight minutes on the court.

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers included Korkmaz in a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs. While Korkmaz was sent to the Indiana Pacers, he was waived shortly after.

Korkmaz planned to continue searching for a home in the NBA. He didn’t find it before the end of the 2023-2024 regular season. With free agency opened for the last few weeks, Korkmaz remains unsigned by an NBA team. It appears another run in Europe is in play for the Turkish sharpshooter.

The NBA veteran has 328 regular season games under his belt. He averaged seven points and two rebounds while making 36 percent of his threes. Although his playoff experience was limited, Korkmaz has 33 postseason appearances. He knocked down 31 percent of his threes, scoring four points per game over the span of six playoff runs.

