Sixers Front Office to Reportedly Undergo Change Upon Mike Gansey’s Hiring

The Sixers felt the need to shake things up after the New York Knicks swept them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. So, they parted ways with Daryl Morey and brought in Mike Gansey as president of basketball operations on May 29.

Some key players Mike Gansey helped discover during his time in Cleveland:



➡️ Jaylon Tyson

➡️ Dean Wade

➡️ Sam Merrill

➡️ Tyrese Proctor



Can he bring that same knack for finding talent to the Sixers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DyOkIc23up — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) May 30, 2026

But Gansey was only the first step in Philadelphia’s front-office makeover.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on a flurry of developments within the Sixers organization on Monday afternoon, from their potential new general manager to Elton Brand’s future.

What does the future hold for Jameer Nelson?

Stein reiterated that Philadelphia is expected to promote assistant General Manager Jameer Nelson to general manager, a move that was thoroughly reported during the Sixers’ search for a new lead executive. It was surprising that Nelson did not get promoted upon Gansey’s hiring, but it seems Nelson is in a position to further climb the front-office ladder. Not to mention, Stein reported that Nelson was a finalist for the shot-caller position hours before Gansey got the job.

To recap: Nelson got his foot in the door as the assistant general manager for the Delaware Blue Coats in October 2020 and did scout work for the NBA club. Delaware won the G League championship in 2023 while Nelson was in this role, working under then-GM Prosper Karangwa. Nelson was promoted to general manager of the Blue Coats in November of that year after Karangwa became Philadelphia’s Vice President of Player Personnel.

The Blue Coats did not reach the same heights with Nelson at the helm, as Delaware went 30-35 in those two seasons. But Philadelphia promoted him once more, this time to an assistant general manager with the Sixers, a role he has shared with Ned Cohen since May 2025. Nelson has seemingly impressed during this stretch but his exact role in the front office has yet to be publicly detailed.

The others

Speaking of Karangwa, Stein reported that there is growing anticipation that he will stay with the Sixers following Gansey’s hiring. He received interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, but that seemed to amount to little as Dallas hired Mike Schmitz as general manager and Los Angeles went with Rohan Ramadas as assistant general manager.

That leaves Brand, who Stein reported will be offered another position within the organization. Brand has been the Sixers’ general manager since September 2018, but worked beneath Morey from 2020 through 2026. Brand has focused on scouting operations ahead of the 2026 draft. Philadelphia holds the 22nd overall pick. Perhaps that's a bread-crumb trail to his future with the Sixers.

It’s worth noting that Brand was a part of the Atlanta Hawks’ lead executive hunt last spring but withdrew. Atlanta proceeded to hire Onsi Saleh as general manager. Philadelphia actually tried to get in touch with Saleh for its interview process last month but the Hawks denied permission, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

It seems the Sixers’ front office will have some continuity despite role changes within the organization amidst Gansey’s hiring. Time will tell how long this lasts as Philadelphia prepares to go into its first offseason with Gansey in charge.