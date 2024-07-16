All 76ers

Former Sixers Veteran Reveals Plans to Leave NBA

Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Patrick Beverley is taking his talent elsewhere.

Jan 29, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon (11) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 29, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon (11) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
As speculated, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley is taking his talents beyond the NBA.

After it was reported that Hapoel Tel Aviv showed interest in Beverley in the past week, Beverley’s official podcast X account noted that the veteran was weighing his options. He had an opportunity to sign a veteran’s minimum deal in the NBA or take his talents beyond the U.S.

Beverley reported that he’s going with the latter scenario.

Playing for an overseas team is nothing new to Beverley. After he was selected in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft, Beverley had stints in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia before joining the Houston Rockets in 2013.

Since landing on the Rockets, Beverley has bounced around the NBA.

After five seasons with the Rockets. Beverley had a long run with the LA Clippers. Following a four-season stint in LA, he played a season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the 2022-2023 season, Beverley had a 45-game stint with the Lakers, before signing with the Chicago Bulls after getting traded and waived.

Last summer, Beverley signed with the 76ers in free agency. On a one-year deal, Beverley was set up to play an important role for the Sixers’ second unit. He averaged 20 minutes on the court in 47 games. After producing six points, three rebounds, and three assists during that time, the Sixers dealt Beverley away to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reuniting with Doc Rivers in Milwaukee, Beverley appeared in 26 games with the Bucks. He continued to produce six points per game, along with four rebounds and three assists.

It’s unclear if the Bucks or the Sixers had any interest in a reunion, but Beverley has ultimately decided to become a key player for Hapoel Tel Aviv next season.

