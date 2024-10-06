Former Warriors Guard Shows Off Sixers Look on Social Media
This week was the start of a new journey for several members of the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team fired up training camp in the Bahamas, former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones got the opportunity to begin his new journey.
“Year 3 New Threads,” Quinones wrote on social media on Friday.
The guard joins the Sixers after beginning his career with the Warriors, and splitting time between the primary roster and its G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.
This year, Quinones will split time with the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats after signing a two-way contract with the team before training camp.
In 2022, Quinones entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Memphis. He spent three seasons in the NCAA, appearing in 87 games. Quinones averaged ten points and four rebounds while knocking down 43 percent of his shots through his junior season.
When Quinones arrived in Golden State for his rookie season, he appeared in just four games with the main roster. As a rookie, he averaged three points per game on 40 percent shooting.
In 31 G League regular season games, Quinones produced 22 points per game while hitting on 45 percent of his shots. He attempted nine threes per game, knocking down 35 percent of them.
In addition to his scoring, Quinones came down with seven rebounds and nearly averaged one steal per game. He earned Most Improved Player honors and landed on the G League’s All-Rookie Team.
Year two didn’t feature as much G League action for Quinones. After getting 15 Showcase Cup appearances, Quinones appeared in just two regular-season outings for Santa Cruz. That was a result of Quinones landing nearly 40 games of action for Golden State.
Last season, Quinones saw the court for nearly 11 minutes per game. He made 40 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes. He averaged four points, one assist, and two rebounds per game on the Warriors.
Quinones could make his Sixers preseason debut as early as Monday when Philadelphia hosts its only out-of-NBA opponent of the year, the New Zealand Breakers.
