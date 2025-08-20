Former WNBA Star Dubs Sixers NBA's Biggest Wildcard Team
On paper, the Philadelphia 76ers have a roster capable of making a run at an NBA championship. However, a litany of injuries resulted in them falling way short of expectations in 2025. With health still being a major talking point for them, one former athlete isn't ready to throw them fully back in the mix just yet.
Last offseason, the Sixers had the basketball world buzzing when they formed a new big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. With this complementary trio, many felt things had aligned for Philly to finally break through in the Eastern Conference. This didn't end up being the case, as the three All-Stars failed to consistently stay on the floor together.
Nobody denies that the Sixers have a talented roster. That said, there remains hesitation when it comes to putting them in the same conversation as other NBA title contenders.
Chiney Ogwumike labels the Sixers as the NBA's biggest wild card team
While appearing on ESPN's NBA Today recently, Chiney Ogwumike was asked who she feels is the biggest wild card team in the NBA heading into the 2026 campaign. With their blend of firepower and uncertain health, the former WNBA star felt the Sixers were the clear option.
"Absolutely," Ogwumike said about the Sixers being a wild card. "They have a lot of strong players. But, if I am a betting woman would I bet on them? Absolutely not. Because we have yet to see it all come together, and I feel for Philly."
Though some slight alterations had to be made, the Sixers are bringing back the majority of last year's roster. Seeing that injuries left them with a minimal sample size, the team will attempt to run things back in hopes of having better fortunes in 2026.
Based on how things unfolded last year, being a dark horse team is a realistic assessment for the Sixers. Their mix of All-Stars and exciting young talent makes them a viable contender. However, they have to prove they can keep their key players on the floor enough to pull off a deep run.
