Four NBA Teams Suggested to Sign Former Sixers Star
In mid-August, several veterans are still available on the NBA’s free agency market. Ben Simmons is one of the top players yet to sign a new deal.
Simmons is best known for his four-season stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he earned three All-Star selections and won Rookie of the Year. The Australian native established himself as one of the league’s most versatile defenders and playmakers before parting with Philadelphia.
Since 2022, Simmons has not appeared in more than 50 games for an NBA team in a single season. Last season, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 17 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Where Could Simmons Go Next?
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggested the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves as potential landing spots for Simmons. The Kings are positioned at No. 1 on the list.
“The Kings need defensive help alongside Sabonis, who is an elite big-man scorer but not a rim protector. Simmons may not space the floor well, but he would provide a lot of what the team doesn't have in size, toughness and playmaking ability.”
“Sacramento also has enough room under the luxury tax to pay Simmons slightly more than the $3.3 million minimum for players with nine years of service, should the final decision come down to finances.”
Last season, the Kings finished with a 40-42 regular season record and made an appearance in the play-in tournament. Sacramento’s point guards include Dennis Schroder, Malik Monk, Devin Carter, and Isaiah Stevens.
At the moment, there are no indications that Simmons is close to signing with the Kings, Knicks, Warriors, or Timberwolves. The 29-year-old is expected to be signed to a veteran minimum prior to next NBA season.
