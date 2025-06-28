All 76ers

Fun Facts About New 76ers Star V. J. Edgecombe

76ers fans are absolutely going to love V.J. Edgecombe.

Geoffrey Knox

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers (Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images)
VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers (Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images) / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a month of speculation, an answer has come. The Philadelphia 76ers have added their newest member, and it isn't Ace Bailey. It's former Baylor star V.J. Edgecombe.

He stands at six feet five. He tips the scale at 180 pounds. He hails from Bimini, The Bahamas, and played his high school ball in both West Palm Beach, Florida, and Brookville, New York. He is going to be a hit in the City of Brotherly Love.

Sixers General Manager Daryl Morey says Bailey's refusal to work out had no bearing on the organization's decision to forego drafting someone many thought was destined to land in Philly. Some are relieved. They believe Bailey's swagger and confidence were intriguing at first, but eventually became a bit of a turnoff.

All that is seemingly water under the bridge now. V.J. is one of the good guys, and Bailey will play his pro ball in Utah for the Jazz. Hopefully, everyone has caught their breath. Let's talk about the new guy.

Fun facts about V.J. Edgecombe

If listening to V.J. discuss his humble beginnings didn't tug at your heartstrings, checking your pulse might be necessary. In about three minutes he made himself some fans.

Yep! Something tells us that mom can kick her feet up now. There are no doubts that this extraordinary young man is going to do all he can to help her enjoy a life minus some of the stress.

There's so much more to love about the 2025 Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Here are some fun facts that you may or may not know about.

V.J. Edgecombe turned down offers from Duke and Kentucky

After migrating to the United States with his family as a ninth grader, He was eventually named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year and the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Player of the Year before playing in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

He'd eventually be named a five-star athlete but turned down offers from two of college basketball's 'Blue Bloods', the Duke Blue Devils and the Kentucky Wildcats.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) shoots the ball during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

He earned valuable experience as a Bahamas national team member

One has to be encouraged by the experience. Edgecombe was named to the Bahamas national team during the 2024 Olympics Qualifying Tournament in Valencia. In four games, he averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. He also averaged 3.8 assists. The resume shows he's a well-rounded talent.

This is a generous young man with a great spirit

In a city known for pro athletes and their philanthropy, V.J. is going to fit right in. While in the Bahamas, he created a scholarship fund for kids at the school he attended with the NIL money he was getting.

Hearing that and the stories of him playing barefoot gives us cause to believe he's someone of immense character. That, friends, might be the best part of the story.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome

Philadelphia 76ers Adding Wake Forest Star

Published
Geoffrey Knox
GEOFFREY KNOX

Geoffrey Knox is a contributing writer for On SI, covering the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons. For over ten NFL seasons, Geoffrey has sat in the editor’s chair, covering the Philadelphia Eagles for FanSided. Along with his NFL coverage, Geoffrey has covered college football and college basketball for several other publications while writing for various hip-hop publication platforms since 1998. In 2025, Geoffrey joined the On SI network, powered by Sports Illustrated. He also continues to cover the multiple NFL teams for USA Today. Geoffrey is a proud husband and father.

Home/News