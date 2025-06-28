Fun Facts About New 76ers Star V. J. Edgecombe
After a month of speculation, an answer has come. The Philadelphia 76ers have added their newest member, and it isn't Ace Bailey. It's former Baylor star V.J. Edgecombe.
He stands at six feet five. He tips the scale at 180 pounds. He hails from Bimini, The Bahamas, and played his high school ball in both West Palm Beach, Florida, and Brookville, New York. He is going to be a hit in the City of Brotherly Love.
Sixers General Manager Daryl Morey says Bailey's refusal to work out had no bearing on the organization's decision to forego drafting someone many thought was destined to land in Philly. Some are relieved. They believe Bailey's swagger and confidence were intriguing at first, but eventually became a bit of a turnoff.
All that is seemingly water under the bridge now. V.J. is one of the good guys, and Bailey will play his pro ball in Utah for the Jazz. Hopefully, everyone has caught their breath. Let's talk about the new guy.
Fun facts about V.J. Edgecombe
If listening to V.J. discuss his humble beginnings didn't tug at your heartstrings, checking your pulse might be necessary. In about three minutes he made himself some fans.
Yep! Something tells us that mom can kick her feet up now. There are no doubts that this extraordinary young man is going to do all he can to help her enjoy a life minus some of the stress.
There's so much more to love about the 2025 Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Here are some fun facts that you may or may not know about.
V.J. Edgecombe turned down offers from Duke and Kentucky
After migrating to the United States with his family as a ninth grader, He was eventually named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year and the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Player of the Year before playing in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.
He'd eventually be named a five-star athlete but turned down offers from two of college basketball's 'Blue Bloods', the Duke Blue Devils and the Kentucky Wildcats.
He earned valuable experience as a Bahamas national team member
One has to be encouraged by the experience. Edgecombe was named to the Bahamas national team during the 2024 Olympics Qualifying Tournament in Valencia. In four games, he averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. He also averaged 3.8 assists. The resume shows he's a well-rounded talent.
This is a generous young man with a great spirit
In a city known for pro athletes and their philanthropy, V.J. is going to fit right in. While in the Bahamas, he created a scholarship fund for kids at the school he attended with the NIL money he was getting.
Hearing that and the stories of him playing barefoot gives us cause to believe he's someone of immense character. That, friends, might be the best part of the story.
