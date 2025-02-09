All 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Big Injury Update Ahead of Bucks-76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss time beyond Sunday's matchup against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon (23) knocks the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers get ready to square up against the Milwaukee Bucks, the visitors will be facing a shorthanded Bucks team as the star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.

Lately, Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a calf strain. He’s missed the last three games for the Bucks, making it four in a row on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the action, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that Giannis will be sidelined for at least the next week. He’ll miss the 2025 NBA All-Star Game and is set to come back “shortly after” the break.

When Giannis missed his first game of this recent stretch, the Bucks were on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were in the midst of a three-game losing streak. A 29-point defeat in Oklahoma made it four in a row.

The Bucks managed to climb out of their slump against the Charlotte Hornets on the road. As they collected a 10-point win, Milwaukee got in the winner’s column for the first time since January 27.

The road trip wrapped up against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7. Although they put a stop to their losing streak, but the Bucks couldn’t form a positive streak after taking down the Hornets. The Hawks collected a five-point win over Milwaukee, causing them to lose all but one of their February matchups.

Giannis Antetokounmp
This season, the Bucks are 4-5 in the absence of Giannis. The current stretch is just the second time he missed consecutive games this year.

The Greek Freak is putting together another impressive MVP-caliber campaign in 2024-2025. In 41 games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 32 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. He’s making 61 percent of his shots from the field.

The Sixers and the Bucks will tip-off at 2 PM ET.

