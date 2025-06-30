Warriors Showing Strong Interest in Former Sixers Big Man
Al Horford could be out the door for the Boston Celtics years after returning. The last time he left the Celtics in free agency, Horford signed a major deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.
Eventually, Horford made his way back, but he seems to be looking at a fresh start once again. The 39-year-old will see his contract expire soon, and he’s expected to have a handful of suitors looking to bring him in.
According to NBA Insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors have popped up as major players in the Horford market.
“League sources say veteran center Al Horford will be a top target for Golden State,” the ’Stein Line’ reports.
Last year, Horford appeared in 60 games for the Celtics, drawing 42 starts. He produced nine points per game, along with six rebounds. Horford struggled with his overall efficiency from the field, maming just 42 percent of his shots, but he still shot 36 percent from three, hovering around his career average.
Although Horford will soon approach the end of his playing career, the veteran center has proven that he still has more left in the tank. During the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals run, Horford was a key role player in helping the Celtics win the NBA Championship.
He’s set to hit the free agency market after spending the last four seasons with the Celtics.
When Horford last left the Celtics in 2019, he spent 67 games with the Sixers. During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Horford averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He was traded after the first season of his four-year, $109 million contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After spending one season in OKC, Horford was dealt back to Boston.
