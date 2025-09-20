Has Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Lived Up to His NBA Draft Comparison?
Despite having a limited track record drafting before joining the Philadelphia 76ers, it's an area Daryl Morey has thrived in over the past five years. By far his biggest success story was nabbing Tyrese Maxey in 2020.
Before falling to the Sixers at pick 21, Maxey spent his lone college season at Kentucky. He had a shortened campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, playing in 31 games. In that time, he averaged 14.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 3.2 APG.
Originally projected to be a lottery pick, Maxey was instantly dubbed one of the biggest steals of his draft. Given the high-level talent he's developed into, he's proven this assessment to be right.
When draft classes are getting evaluated, player comparisons are a common tool used when breaking down prospects. Sometime, evaluators are spot-on with their assessments. However, there have been plenty of occasions where they've missed the mark in a positive or negative fashion.
As a shifty and offensive-minded guard who mainly impacts the game with his scoring, Maxey's primary comp ahead of the 2020 draft was longtime NBA sixth man Lou Williams.
Williams had an impressive NBA career, capturing three Sixth Man of the Year awards. Although he's still in the early stages of his journey, it's safe to say Maxey has outdone this comparison.
Williams was a starter-level talent at his peak, but was always best suited providing a scoring punch off the bench. At 24-years-old, Maxey has already proven to be so much more than that.
Since being given a prominent role on the Sixers, Maxey has blossomed into one of the league's top young guards. His production has steadily improved with each passing season, and he's rounded out numerous weak areas of his game.
Maxey's biggest development in the NBA has by far been the strides he's made as a threat from beyond the arc.
Fresh off a season where he averaged 26.3 PPG and 6.1 APG, Maxey is far more than a high-level sixth man. Instead, he's a prominent lead guard that the Sixers will likely be building around for the foreseeable future.
Still about a year away from the start of his prime, Maxey is well on his way on surpassing his initial draft comp.
