Sixers Star Joel Embiid Seen as Likely Candidate for Hall of Fame

Does Joel Embiid deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame?

Kevin McCormick

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Since being drafted third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, Joel Embiid has had a one-of-a-kind journey in the NBA. Despite having his fair share of ups and downs, he is still expected to have his name enshrined among the game's greatest when it's all said and done.

As most know, Embiid's pro career began with numerous roadblocks, missing his first two seasons due to injury. Upon making his debut in 2016, he slowly climbed the ranks to become one of the NBA's top superstars.

Health would continue to be an issue, but his game steadily grew over time. By 2021, he was in the conversation for the best player on the planet at the time.

Ahead of what will be his 10th playing season, Embiid has racked up an impressive list of accolades. He is a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, two-time scoring champion, and one-time MVP. With this resumé, the Sixers star looks well on his way to basketball immortality.

Earlier this summer, the Basketball Hall of Fame inducted the class of 2025. It featured Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and the iconic "Redeem Team" from the 2008 Olympics.

Following the latest enshrinement, ESPN's Zach Kram broke down tiers of future stars and where they stand as Hall of Fame candidates down the road. As a former league MVP, Embiid was mentioned as a lock.

"Next up are Embiid and Gilgeous-Alexander, who are shoo-ins because of their MVPs," Kram wrote. "Derrick Rose is the only retired former MVP who's not in the Hall of Fame, and unlike Embiid and SGA, Rose never had another All-NBA season. Such a high, extended peak is a guaranteed path to Springfield."

Though injuries have plagued his legacy, Embiid's high-level talent is undeniable. He was a perennial MVP candidate for years and one of the most dominant forces of his generation. If he can keep adding to his list of accolades, he'll have a solid HOF case after retiring.

In the meantime, Embiid is focused on getting his career back on track. After playing in just 19 games last season, he's had ample time to get his body right in hopes of returning to form in 2026 and beyond.

Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

