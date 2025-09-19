Sixers' Projected Starting Lineup Receives Lackluster Grade
When the Philadelphia 76ers landed Paul George in free agency, they were thrust into the title conversation in the Eastern Conference. Now a year into this new iteration of the roster, many have grown skeptical of their chances to fulfill their championship aspirations.
Upon acquiring a high-level wing, the Sixers formed one of the best-fitting big threes in the NBA. However, health remains a major question. This was on full display last season, as the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PG spent minimal time on the floor together.
By the final stretch of the regular season, it was clear the Sixers weren't going to be a threat in the postseason. Because of this, the team cut its losses and shut down every member of the big three due to various ailments.
Now that they've had an extended period to recover, the Sixers trio is eager to have more success in their second season together.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the people at Bleacher Report graded each NBA team's projected starting five. Despite having a trio of All-Stars, the Sixers didn't fare well.
The unit of Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, Paul George, Joel Embiid received a C grade.
There's an A-grade ceiling for Philly's first unit, but the floor is in the "F" range if injuries arise again. That Embiid and George both underwent offseason surgeries doesn't bode well, but maybe everything will look a little rosier by opening night.
For now, we have no choice but to acknowledge the upsides, downsides and risks by giving the Sixers a split-the-difference C grade.
How last season unfolded certainly played a key part in this grading. Embiid suited up in just 19 games, with George playing in 41. If the two continue to struggle with availability, the Sixers are going to have a tough time staying competitive.
Based on recent social media posts, the Sixers' stars look ready to get the franchise back on track in 2026:
With their altered perception around the league, the Sixers have become a bit of a dark horse team in the East. If they can stay healthy, they have a chance to make a deep run in a weakened conference. That said, availability remains as their biggest make-or-break factor.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers Guard Jared McCain Reveals His NBA Inspiration
Sixers' Jared McCain Hard at Work Ahead of Bounce Back Season
Sixers Star Joel Embiid Seen as Likely Candidate for Hall of Fame
Sixers Star Joel Embiid Still Viewed Among NBA's Top Centers
Jeff Teague Dismisses Sixers' Chances of Being a Title Contender