Sixers' Jared McCain Hard at Work Ahead of Bounce Back Season
Heading into the 2026 season, one major question for the Philadelphia 76ers will be how the group looks after an injury-ridden campaign in 2025. Among those who will have a lot of eyes on them is second-year guard Jared McCain.
McCain landed in Philly after being drafted 16th overall in the 2024 draft. Given the number of veterans on the roster, the Duke product didn't have a clear path to playing time to start his NBA career. However, that quickly changed as players began being sidelined due to various ailments.
Within the first few weeks of the season, McCain found himself thrust into the everyday rotation. He made the most of this opportunity, showing the organization they made the right decision by nabbing him in the draft.
McCain went on such an impressive stretch to start the season that he emerged as the early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.
McCain shined in a featured role, averaging 19.1 PPG and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc across 14 games in November. His breakout came during this stretch, erupting for 34 points and 10 assists in a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The rookie guard was a bright spot for the Sixers in a season full of bad luck, but the fun came to an end during a December matchup against the Indiana Pacers. After taking a hard fall around the rim, McCain suffered a knee injury that would require season-ending surgery.
Fast forward nine months, and McCain has had ample time to get his body right physically. With training camp just around the corner, he looks ready to hit the ground running in what he hopes is a bounce-back year.
Earlier this week, the Sixers decided to add to the buzz around McCain heading into the 2026 campaign. They posted a series of clips on social media of the young guard hard at work in the gym.
When camp gets underway, McCain will be among the players eager to carve out a sizable role for himself in Nick Nurse's rotation. If he can return to the level that we saw last season pre-injury, he's a lock for extended minutes.
