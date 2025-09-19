Sixers Guard Jared McCain Reveals His NBA Inspiration
Last season, Jared McCain was one of the main bright spots on a season the Philadelphia 76ers would like to forget. As he prepares for his sophomore campaign, the former first-round pick touched on who he has drawn inspiration from throughout his basketball journey.
McCain, who the Sixers drafted 16th overall in 2024, found himself thrust into the rotation early in the year due to injury. Unfazed by the moment, he took full advantage of the opportunity to put his talents on display.
McCain managed to pull off a month-long stretch that featured multiple 30-point performances and had him in early discussions for rookie of the year.
Unfortunately for McCain, the Sixers’ injury woes last season would eventually catch up to him as well. During a matchup against the Indiana Pacers in December, he sustained a knee injury that would require season-ending surgery.
Over the past few months, McCain has begun ramping up ahead of his second season in the NBA. He’s expected to be a full go when training camp begins, where he’ll be battling for extended minutes in Nick Nurse’s rotation.
While McCain has been hard at work behind the scenes, he’s still taken the time to enjoy the final stretch of the offseason. The Sixers guard was recently spotted at a New York Fashion Week event.
During his appearance, McCain answered a handful of questions regarding his journey and basketball in general. When asked who he draws the most inspiration from, he cited a pair of all-time great talents.
“Kobe Bryant and Steph,” McCain said.
Seeing McCain go with these two names isn’t shocking. His fandom of the Golden State Warriors star is well documented, as the two famously linked up during All-Star weekend. Also, Curry is someone who was often mentioned when making comparisons to McCain’s style during his impressive run with the Sixers.
As for Bryant, McCain’s competitive fire can draw some comparison to the LA Lakers legend. It might not be to the same degree, but it’s clear he gives it his all every time he steps out on the court.
Given the success that both of these players have had in their careers, McCain picked a strong pair of role models as he continues to make his mark in the NBA.
