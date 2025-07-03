All 76ers

Here’s How Expert Graded the 76ers’ Eric Gordon Re-Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers re-signed Eric Gordon to a one-year deal.

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon (23) observes the national anthem before the game against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center.
Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon (23) observes the national anthem before the game against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, Eric Gordon re-signed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, Gordon averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 rebounds over a career-low 19.7 minutes. The 36-year-old veteran missed the latter months of the season due to a wrist injury in February. 

The Athletic’s Zach Harper assigned the expected return a B rating.

“Not sure what kind of market was there for Gordon after he had the least productive season of his career, but the 36-year-old guard is coming back to provide some depth on the perimeter. Jared McCain coming back from his injury and drafting VJ Edgecombe make this one-year deal a depth play for Gordon and the Sixers. Grade: B”

Prior to the 2024-2025 season, Gordon played with incoming 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe on the Bahamian National Team at the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The Bahamas made it to the final round of the tournament against Spain, coming within single digits of securing their first Olympic appearance in men’s basketball. 

Eric Gordon
Jan 19, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) guards Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon (23) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Considering Gordon’s veteran minimum deal, the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year should expect to take on a supporting leadership role in the 76ers’ rotation behind their younger guards, such as Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Edgecombe. Additionally, Gordon can provide efficient three-point shooting off the bench. 

In other free agency news, departing 76ers center Guerschon Yabusele will reportedly sign a two-year, $6 million deal with the New York Knicks. Also, power forward Trendon Watford has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers. 

