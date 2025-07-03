Here’s How Expert Graded the 76ers’ Eric Gordon Re-Signing
On Tuesday, Eric Gordon re-signed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, Gordon averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 rebounds over a career-low 19.7 minutes. The 36-year-old veteran missed the latter months of the season due to a wrist injury in February.
The Athletic’s Zach Harper assigned the expected return a B rating.
“Not sure what kind of market was there for Gordon after he had the least productive season of his career, but the 36-year-old guard is coming back to provide some depth on the perimeter. Jared McCain coming back from his injury and drafting VJ Edgecombe make this one-year deal a depth play for Gordon and the Sixers. Grade: B”
Prior to the 2024-2025 season, Gordon played with incoming 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe on the Bahamian National Team at the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The Bahamas made it to the final round of the tournament against Spain, coming within single digits of securing their first Olympic appearance in men’s basketball.
Considering Gordon’s veteran minimum deal, the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year should expect to take on a supporting leadership role in the 76ers’ rotation behind their younger guards, such as Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Edgecombe. Additionally, Gordon can provide efficient three-point shooting off the bench.
In other free agency news, departing 76ers center Guerschon Yabusele will reportedly sign a two-year, $6 million deal with the New York Knicks. Also, power forward Trendon Watford has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move