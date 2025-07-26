Here’s Two Intriguing Predictions For Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe
In June, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 76ers hadn't had a lottery pick since 2018.
Between his two NBA Summer League appearances, Edgecombe averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. A thumb injury limited his participation in other matches.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman suggests that Edgecombe will come off the bench during his rookie year as a second-unit energizer-scorer.
“A healthy Jared McCain should start with Tyrese Maxey, and Quentin Grimes returning presumably forces VJ Edgecombe into a bench role. The rookie would give the starting lineup a spark of explosiveness that it currently lacks. But in all likelihood, Edgecombe will back up Grimes and Paul George and operate as a second-unit scorer who'll provide speed, rim pressure, shotmaking, unselfish ball-moving and defensive activity.”
Per ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, an anonymous Eastern Conference general manager believes that Edgecombe may become the team’s second-best player by April.
"VJ might be Philly's second-best player by the end of the season, factoring in [Joel] Embiid's uncertain health," the GM said. "He's that good and will thrive playing in Nick Nurse's system."
It’s hard to speculate how the 76ers will perform next season, as their recent 24-58 record can be attributed to a string of injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George. If the team remains healthy, it's possible they can make a playoff push.
In likelihood, Edgecombe’s involvement in the lineup will come down to Philadelphia’s injury report. In either case, the 19-year-old guard has the potential to make a big impact on the court.
