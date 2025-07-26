All 76ers

Here’s Two Intriguing Predictions For Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe

How will VJ Edgecombe perform during his rookie season?

Eric Jay Santos

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
/ Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In June, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 76ers hadn't had a lottery pick since 2018. 

Between his two NBA Summer League appearances, Edgecombe averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. A thumb injury limited his participation in other matches. 

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman suggests that Edgecombe will come off the bench during his rookie year as a second-unit energizer-scorer. 

“A healthy Jared McCain should start with Tyrese Maxey, and Quentin Grimes returning presumably forces VJ Edgecombe into a bench role. The rookie would give the starting lineup a spark of explosiveness that it currently lacks. But in all likelihood, Edgecombe will back up Grimes and Paul George and operate as a second-unit scorer who'll provide speed, rim pressure, shotmaking, unselfish ball-moving and defensive activity.” 

VJ Edgecombe
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, an anonymous Eastern Conference general manager believes that Edgecombe may become the team’s second-best player by April. 

"VJ might be Philly's second-best player by the end of the season, factoring in [Joel] Embiid's uncertain health," the GM said. "He's that good and will thrive playing in Nick Nurse's system."

It’s hard to speculate how the 76ers will perform next season, as their recent 24-58 record can be attributed to a string of injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George. If the team remains healthy, it's possible they can make a playoff push. 

In likelihood, Edgecombe’s involvement in the lineup will come down to Philadelphia’s injury report. In either case, the 19-year-old guard has the potential to make a big impact on the court. 

Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

