Here’s What NBA National Television Schedule Reveals About Sixers

On Thursday, the NBA revealed the complete schedule for the 2025–26 season, including the number of nationally televised games allotted to each team. This metric offers insight into how the league views its franchises, as teams with the most national exposure are generally regarded as the league’s biggest draws.
The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled for 14 nationally televised games, which is around the league average. CBS Sports’ Jasmyn Wimbish offered an analysis on the figure.
“This feels fair given how much the Sixers have been scheduled in the past on national television only for every important player on the team to suffer season-ending injuries. If the Sixers are healthy, some of their late-season games could be flexed into national games. However, if they're hit with the injury bug again, 14 games will be plenty.”
As suggested, based on the NBA’s allocation of nationally televised games, it seems that the league is unsure of what next year may look like for the 76ers. The middle of the pack is a safe spot, since Philadelphia could realistically make a serious playoff push or continue to be held down by the injury report.
Last season, the 76ers finished towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-58 record. The disappointing stretch can be attributed to lingering injuries between stars Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Embiid was limited to 19 games due to knee injuries. Still, the seven-time All-Star averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 30.2 minutes per game. Meanwhile, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 41 games.
The big question mark is how high the 76ers’ ceiling is when the core of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey are at full health. With the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors in rebuild mode, as well as the Boston Celtics being without Jayson Tatum for a significant chunk of next season, this is a prime opportunity for Philadelphia to emerge as an Atlantic Division power player.
There are four teams that are scheduled for a league-high 34 nationally televised games. Those franchises are the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.
There are only five Eastern Conference teams with more national coverage than the 76ers, which are the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Celtics, and Knicks. This suggests that the 76ers are expected to make an impact in 2026.
