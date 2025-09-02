All 76ers

Here’s Why Sixers Have Worst Salary-Cap Situation in NBA

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both contracted past the 2025-2026 season.

Eric Jay Santos

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
On Sunday, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus ranked the eight worst salary-cap situations in the NBA. Pincus positioned the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 1 on the list. 

“The 76ers hit last offseason with more flexibility than any team in the league. Unfortunately, the investment in Paul George looks to be a significant miscalculation. George's game has declined due to injury; Joel Embiid's health is a significant question mark. Very quickly, the franchise became over-leveraged with a mediocre roster.”

As presumed, Joel Embiid and Paul George are the top earners on the 76ers’ payroll. The two stars are guaranteed to earn a combined $280 million by the end of their respective multi-year contracts. 

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid struggled with injuries for the majority of last season. Despite averaging a productive 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, the 31-year-old was limited to 19 games. 

Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee in 2024. In April, The seven-time All-Star had surgery done to the same area. If the issue persists, there are legitimate worries that the one-time MVP may significantly decline in performance or retire early. 

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Paul George

Paul George’s signing is the biggest factor in the 76ers’ ongoing salary concerns. For the 2023-2024 season, George averaged 22.6 points on career-highs in field-goal, three-point, and free-throw accuracy over 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers. This led to the 76ers offering him a hefty four-year, $212 million contract during the following free agency. 

The 35-year-old had a disappointing performance during his debut season in Philadelphia. Injuries limited the California native to 41 games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. 

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Future

Questions continue to arise of whether last season’s 24-58 finish was a fluke or the start of a trend. Embiid and George have the potential to lead Philadelphia back to the playoffs, though injuries continue to impact both players. As shown, the 76ers don’t necessarily have the depth to adequately compensate for their absences.

Further down the team payroll, the 76ers are building a solid foundation for the future with the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe. Still, Embiid and George limit the franchise’s flexibility in keeping and adding talent to its depth. 

Overall, the 76ers’ salary-cap situation has put them in a win-now mindset. If Embiid and George can’t lead Philadelphia to title contention, then the team will need to make drastic decisions to continue putting together a competitive roster.

