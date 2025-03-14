All 76ers

Indiana Pacers Re-Sign Former Philadelphia 76ers Player

Tony Bradley will stick with the Pacers for now.

Justin Grasso

Mar 11, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and Philadelphia 76ers center Tony Bradley (11) battle for the ball at the tip-off at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will face one of their former players as they are set to take on the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

After signing Tony Bradley to a 10-day deal nearly two weeks ago, the Pacers re-signed the veteran center to another temporary contract. His first game since re-signing will come against the Sixers on Friday night.

via @Pacers: we have signed Tony Bradley to a second 10-day contract.

Since linking with the Pacers, the 27-year-old center has averaged just two minutes in four games. With a lack of playing time, Bradley hasn’t had much of an opportunity to make a big impact in Indiana.

For Bradley, his four games in Indiana was his first stretch of NBA appearances since the 2022-2023 season, when he was in his second season with the Chicago Bulls.

The 2017 first-round pick started his career with the Utah Jazz. After spending three seasons in Utah, Bradley was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2020 offseason and quickly flipped to the Sixers. Philadelphia landed Bradley when they cut ties with their former first-round acquisition, Zhaire Smith.

Bradley played in just 20 games for the Sixers. He thrived in a limited role, averaging six points and five rebounds. The Sixers traded Bradley at the 2021 deadline, moving him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bradley saw the court 22 times in OKC, posting averages of nine points and six rebounds.

After two seasons in Chicago and some G League stints, Bradley could get an opportunity to stick with Indiana for the rest of the year. His next 10 days are crucial.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

