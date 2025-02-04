Injured 76ers Veteran Offers Update Before Mavericks Matchup
Caleb Martin is among several Philadelphia 76ers who haven’t been able to get on the floor lately.
Throughout the year, Martin has battled with multiple setbacks, with his latest taking him out of the game for a few weeks so far.
Just how long will the trend continue? Maybe it ends this week.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers upgraded Martin for their Tuesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
While that’s not a sure sign he’ll play—as Martin has seen his status upgraded during this stretch only to be ruled out—the Sixers can still be hopeful.
"I’m progressing well," Martin told reporters after a Monday practice session, according to Sixers Wire.
"It’s been a little bit longer than anticipated, but it's doing a lot better. I've been just trying to stay on my stuff and progressing each day. So it's definitely getting better. Today was a better day, and I feel like I'm definitely heading toward the right direction for sure."
Earlier in the year, Martin’s shoulder bothered him to the point where it was hard not to notice. Still, he received a lot of credit for pushing through it during a season where the Sixers have struggled to find consistency in the availability department.
The current setback is described as a right hip sprain, according to the injury report. While Martin is typically known to play through injuries, he opted to take a different approach this time around, suggesting he would’ve been a “liability” on the court with a lack of mobility.
“I’ve typically played through a lot of stuff, and it's just one of those things that I just couldn’t, so I'm glad I've been doing rehab and making progress these days, so hopefully, I’ll be making a return soon,” Martin added, via Sixers Wire.
If Martin doesn’t get the nod to play on Tuesday, it will mark his 13th absence in a row. The last time he took the court was against the New Orleans Pelicans at home on January 10.
