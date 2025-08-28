Is Andre Iguodala the Sixers’ Best Draft Choice of 21st Century?
On Tuesday, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn released a list of the best NBA Draft picks from each of the last 25 years. The list highlights the top value picks from each class, rather than simply the best players.
In the 2004 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Andre Iguodala with the No. 9 pick. Quinn considers it the best selection of that class.
“The 2004 draft produced only role players at the bottom, so the question here becomes, would you rather have a player who briefly peaked as an MVP candidate, or someone who could reliably be the third- or fourth-best player on a champion for 15 solid years? At the same slot, you likely take the peak. When you factor in the fact that Dwight Howard went No. 1 and Andre Iguodala went No. 9, the edge goes to the longevity candidate.”
Career Highlights
Iguodala averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists over eight seasons with the 76ers. For five of the eight regular seasons, the Illinois native started all 82 games. He earned an All-Star selection during his final year on the team.
After leaving Philadelphia, Iguodala found greater team success with the Golden State Warriors. Throughout eight seasons for the Warriors, the defensive specialist won four NBA championships and was named the 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.
Iguodala became a staple of 76ers basketball in the years between Allen Iverson and Joel Embiid. He then transitioned into being a solid rotation player for a historically dominant Warriors team. While he never reached superstardom, he proved to be a strong pick in a relatively weak draft class.
The 76ers’ Drafted Gems
This century, the 76ers have made other positive draft decisions outside of the lottery range. For example, Philadelphia drafted Jrue Holiday at No. 17, Nikola Vucevic at No. 16, and Jared McCain at No. 16.
Arguably, the 76ers’ best recent draft choice was selecting Tyrese Maxey with the No. 21 pick in 2020. Over five seasons, Maxey has averaged 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists with the 76ers. The one-time All-Star also won the 2024 Most Improved Player award.
Overall, Iguodala was the best value selection in a draft class that featured the likes of Dwight Howard, Devin Harris, Luol Deng, and Al Jefferson. Whether he is the 76ers’ best choice of the century is a different question.
