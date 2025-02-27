All 76ers

James Harden Helps Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA Play-In Push

Since the Philadelphia 76ers still want a Play-In position, James Harden's game-sealing shot in Chicago did them a favor.

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) points towards former Chicago Bulls player Pat Beverley, who was on the sidelines, after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
James Harden no longer plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he offered them a bit of help on Wednesday night in Chicago, Illinois.

As the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls engaged in a tight battle down the wire on Wednesday, LA relied on James Harden to close out the matchup on their final offensive possession.

With a little over 20 seconds left to go in the game, Harden’s Clippers held a one-possession lead. The 11-time All-Star hit a step-back three to shut the lights out in Chicago.

Harden might’ve done the Sixers a favor on Wednesday, but they haven’t helped themselves much since returning from the All-Star break. Last week, a win over the Brooklyn Nets would’ve put the Sixers 0.5 games back from the 10th-seeded Bulls.

Then, a win on Monday against Chicago would’ve allowed the Sixers to acquire the final Play-In spot for the time being. Unfortunately for the Sixers, they lost to Brooklyn, which sent them down one spot. They didn’t do themselves any favors after losing to the Bulls on Monday.

The defeat against the New York Knicks on Wednesday made it nine losses in a row for the 76ers. They are still in the hunt for the final Play-In spot, but the Sixers remain in a tough position. However, the team made it clear that the goal is still making the playoffs. Harden and the Clippers defeating the Bulls was a positive moment for Philly.

Justin Grasso
