Jared McCain Thrilled With Sixers' Draft Haul
Earlier on in the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed in a set of new players through the NBA Draft, as they selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University in the first round, and Johni Broome from Auburn University in the second round.
The two players are more akin to foils during their time in the collegiate scene, as Edgecombe was a one-and-done during his time in the Lone Star State, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, being known as a two-way threat on the court. This is opposed to Broome, who played five seasons across two divisions, making a name for himself with the Tigers under Bruce Pearl, averaging 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Given that some time has passed some people have made their minds up regarding how the Sixers' front office did in the draft, which includes their former first round selection Jared McCain.
What does McCain make of the Sixers' selections in the draft?
In an exclusive interview with 76ers On SI, McCain discussed the draft, being elated with the front office's decisions, and having wasted no time on getting to know his new teammates, especially his new backcourt partner.
"A-plus decision by our front office, VJ [Edgecombe] and Johni [Broome]. They're super cool, just getting to know them. I've already hung out with VJ a few times at my place, and we just, we're just we're just getting to know each other, just great energy," McCain told 76ers On SI. "I always try and figure out people's energy and how they react to certain things, and it's just cool to see somebody who's high energy like that, and a good, good person at heart, which is the best part.
How'd McCain Feel About the Summer League?
Sixers fans and the NBA world alike got their first look at what Edgecombe and Broome can do at the professional level during the Summer League, which ran in early July. The Bahamian only managed to make two appearances, being hampered by a thumb injury after his debut, but would put up 21.5 points a night along with eight rebounds.
This wasn't exactly what caught McCain's eye though, rather, it was his ability to dish out assists to his teammates, something that the rookie wasn't exactly known for, only averaging 3.2 a game with Baylor University.
"I mean, he showed exactly what he can do; the athleticism, even the playmaking, was surprising to me," McCain stated. "You know, I didn't get to see it as much in college, but I was excited to see, like, just the way you can see the floor and just play out there as a pro."
