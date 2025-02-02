Joel Embiid Reacts to Shocking Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA on Saturday night.
When the two teams struck a blockbuster deal, which many believe could go down in history as one of the most shocking moves the league has seen, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid posted what seems to be a reaction to social media.
via @JoelEmbiid: WOWWWWW NO F WAY
Typically, Embiid keeps his X posts non-basketball-related, only dishing his NBA thoughts on rare occasions. It appears this was a situation that deserved a rare post.
Without any prior rumors, the Dallas Mavericks traded away their young superstar, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were included in the deal alongside the multi-time All-Star. In exchange, the Mavericks are landing Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick. The Utah Jazz are expected to be involved in facilitating the deal.
The Sixers recently hosted Anthony Davis and the Lakers in Philadelphia this week. When they entered South Philly, the Lakers were on a four-game winning streak. Just 10 minutes into the game, Davis went down with an injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the matchup.
The 76ers defeated the Lakers without Embiid on the court. Davis was ruled out for LA’s following matchups against the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks. Therefore, the star center’s final game played for the Lakers occurred at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.
If Davis is cleared for action by Tuesday, he could be right back in Philly as a member of the Mavericks.
