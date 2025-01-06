Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Suns

All 76ers

Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to create a winning streak. After taking down the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, the Sixers are set to host the Phoenix Suns at home. They have officially concluded a six-game road trip.

Heading into the matchup, the Sixers added their seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid to the injury report once again. Lately, Embiid has been dealing with multiple setbacks.

While being on the injury report was nothing new for Embiid on Monday, the fact that the Sixers will hold him out is a different development. The Sixers plan to roll without the star big man for the firs time in a few games.

At the start of the year, the Sixers rolled without Embiid for nine of the first ten games. At first, he was on a strict injury management plan. Embiid was looking to avoid early setbacks after getting surgery on his knee midway through the 2023-2024 season.

After Embiid appeared in four of five games, along with his season debut, the big man went on another multi-game absence. As Embiid experienced knee swelling and soreness, he was absent for seven games in a row. Embiid returned to the court on December 8.

Since making his December debut, Embiid hasn’t missed consecutive games, even after dealing with two more setbacks. First, Embiid was diagnosed with a sinus fracture after a 17-minute showing against the Indiana Pacers on December 13.

The injury caused Embiid to miss just one game. He has been wearing a facemask since.

Leading up to the Boston Celtics matchup on Christmas Day, Embiid injured his foot. The foot injury will be the reason Embiid won’t take the floor on Monday to face the Suns.

Since the foot setback occurred, Embiid has appeared in five of the last six games. Over that stretch, he averaged 30 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

Without Embiid this season, the Sixers have won just 35 percent of their games. They are set to tip-off against the Suns at 7 PM ET.

