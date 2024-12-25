All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Playing Status for 76ers-Celtics Revealed

Will Joel Embiid face the Celtics on Wednesday?

Justin Grasso

Nov 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) defends Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) defends Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been in and out of the lineup. As he entered the season with a clear plan to take extended rest to manage the knee injury he suffered last year, Embiid has been more cautious than ever.

Fortunately, he isn’t expected to miss time on Wednesday when the Sixers pay a visit to the Boston Celtics to be a part of the yearly Christmas Day slate.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Embiid is listed due to a right sinus fracture. However, he is available to play.

At the start of the season, Embiid missed the first nine games. He made his debut on November 12 against the New York Knicks. The following night, Embiid rested as the Sixers competed in a back-to-back set.

After Embiid returned on November 15, he appeared in three games in a row for the first time this year. After experiencing swelling in his knee following the November 20 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid was absent for seven games.

The big man returned on December 8 to face the Chicago Bulls. One game later, Embiid started experiencing his latest setback after suffering a sinus fracture. Since the diagnosis, Embiid has missed two of the Sixers’ last four games.

Against the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid produced 34 points and nine assists. Prior to his ejection after 14 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs, Embiid racked up nine points and one assist.

The Sixers look forward to getting their big man back on the floor for Wednesday’s action against the Celtics. The game is set to tip-off at 5 PM ET.

Justin Grasso
