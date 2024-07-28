Joel Embiid’s Playing Status for USA vs. Serbia at Paris Olympics
The Philadelphia 76ers look forward to watching the team’s All-Star center Joel Embiid compete at the Paris Olympics over the next couple of weeks.
Sunday morning would mark the first time Embiid will officially compete in a meaningful game on the international stage since his basketball career started. Leading up to the matchup, Embiid’s playing status went into question, however.
On Saturday, Team USA prepared for its battle against Serbia with a practice session. Multiple players were noticeably absent and Embiid was one of them. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Embiid was dealing with an illness.
The big man joined his temporary teammate by missing practice as Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis was a non-participant as well. According to the report, Davis was dealing with an illness for several days leading up to Saturday’s session.
Following Team USA’s practice session, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media and acknowledged the absences. He wasn’t concerned and believed that Team USA would have its full roster ready to go for the debut against Serbia.
"I'm confident we'll have everybody ready,” Kerr told reporters.
As USA boarded the bus to head to the arena for their first game, Embiid was spotted with the team, along with Davis. All signs point to the two NBA veterans suiting up and competing.
Since USA practices kicked off earlier this month, followed by a handful of friendly matchups, Embiid has been an active participant. Since the beginning, Embiid was a member of the team’s starting five, which is expected to remain the case throughout the Olympic games.
The Sixers are confident Embiid’s participation in the summer games will benefit the upcoming NBA season.
“[I] think it’s good for him to play as far as coming off the injury to get himself out there and practice to get back into shape and all of those kinds of things,” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said earlier this week. “Listen, I think he wants to win, and I think he wants to make the right play, and that always translates to the Sixers.”
Although an illness nearly sidelined Embiid, causing him to miss his debut on the Olympic stage, Team USA will have its MVP-winning center to take on Serbia’s most valuable, Nikola Jokic.
