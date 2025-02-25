Josh Giddey Posts Rare Stat Line in 76ers' Blowout Loss vs Bulls
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers had aspirations of making a push for the play-in tournament. They have a great chance to make up some ground on Monday night, facing off against the 10th-place Chicago Bulls. Despite having two of their stars in the lineup, the Sixers ended up finding themselves on the wrong end of a blowout on their home floor.
The Bulls got out to a sizable lead early, and never looked back. Up as many as fifty points at on stretch, they went on to hand the Sixers a 142-110 loss. En route to handing Philly one of their biggest losses of the season, one member of the Bulls landed themselves in some exclusive company.
Chicago had numerous standouts in their win over the Sixers, with Josh Giddey being the most notable. The former lottery pick did a little bit of everything Monday, finishing with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists.
Most of Giddey's damage was done in the first half, racking up 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. With this performance, he joins Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis as the only players in the last 25 years to post those numbers in a half.
With this loss, the Sixers now find themselves 17 games below .500 on the year. Their gap in the standings has also widened, as they are now two-and-a-half games out of 10th place. Struggling to get back in the win column, the noise is becoming louder on if they should pack it in for the rest of the season.
The Sixers will be back in action on Wednesday night, traveling to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks.
