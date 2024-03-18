Kai Jones Set to Miss Matchup vs. Heat

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to play the second game of their ongoing home stand as they welcome the Miami Heat into the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers will look to continue to add to their success on Saturday night when they took down the Charlotte Hornets, 109-98.

Tyrese Maxey was Philadelphia's main source of scoring against Charlotte, managing to end the night with a game-high 30 points, doing so on 40 percent shooting, while also dishing out four assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr would have a night against his former team, dropping 20 points, which includes a make from beyond the arch.

This isn't to say that the Hornets went down without a fight as they held on close to the Sixers until the home stretch, thanks in part to a 21-point night from Tre Mann, who managed to be a great source of boards as he snagged eight rebounds.

One player who didn't feature in Saturday night's affair was the Sixers' most recent signing, Kai Jones, who spent the evening with the Delaware Bluecoats as they took on the Birmingham Squadron, the G-League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.

While he featured for the better part of the first half, Jones' night against the Squadron would end early as he left the match due to a hamstring strain.

Throughout his game time in the first two quarters, Jones would go on to score eight points and seven rebounds.

It appears that the 23-year-old will not be fit in time for Monday night's matchup as he has been listed as out against the Heat, due to that same hamstring strain.

The injury may not have changed anything as Nick Nurse said that the former first round pick will spend his ten-day contract with the Blue Coats to see how he progresses, given that he hasn't played in the NBA since last season following his departure from the Hornets at the begining of this season.

The Sixers are set to take on the Heat on Monday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.