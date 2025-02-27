Kendrick Perkins Urges Jalen Brunson to Follow 76ers Star's Example
As the regular season reaches its final stages, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George made a big announcement this week. He stated that he plans on taking a hiatus from podcasting to put more time and energy into his goals with his new team.
When PG first signed with the Sixers in free agency, many expected Philly to be making a push for the NBA title. However, things have not played out that way over the past five months. Due to injuries and other factors, the Sixers have fallen way short of expectation. With under 25 games to go, they are far out of the playoff picture in 12th place.
George is one of many current NBA players who has broken into the world of podcasting. Other notable names to do so are New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
While appearing on NBA Today Wednesday, Kendrick Perkins discussed George deciding to put a pause on podcasting. He called out Brunson and Hart, stating they should follow a similar example ahead of the playoff push.
"Paul George is not the only person that should be taking a break from podcasting during the basketball season," Perkins said. "I feel like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as well need to take a break. Because if you're trying to go out there and honestly compete for an NBA championship, that should be your only goal. Anything else outside of that is a distraction."
After making numerous big changes themselves last offseason, the Knicks find themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference. Despite the Sixers making a late surge in Wednesday's matchup, Brunson and company managed to hold them off and secure a 110-105 victory on their home floor.
Things continue to unravel for the Sixers, as they now find themselves in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. They'll look to get back in the win column on Saturday night, taking on the new-look Golden State Warriors.
