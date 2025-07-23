Key Detail About Promising Sixers Player's Contract Revealed
After getting a 44-game sample size of Justin Edwards at the NBA level, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to invest in the former Kentucky standout with a multi-year contract.
According to reports, the Sixers signed Edwards to a three-year contract. Earlier this month, it was revealed that there is a key detail near the end of the deal. The Sixers will have a team option for the third season.
via @MikeAScotto: Update: The Philadelphia 76ers have a third-year team option on the three-year, $7 million deal with Justin Edwards, league sources told @hoopshype. Edwards was a bright spot for the Sixers last season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 44 games (26 starts).
Edwards, a Philly native, was one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. He committed to Kentucky in 2022, and played for the Wildcats for the 2023-2024 NCAA season.
In 32 games, Edwards saw the court for 21 minutes per matchup. He averaged nine points and three rebounds, while hitting on 49 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his threes.
Edwards gambled on his draft value and entered the 2024 NBA Draft. He wouldn’t get selected through two rounds, leaving him to pick up a two-way contract with the Sixers.
Although Edwards played in just two games before the start of 2025, he saw his minutes on the main roster pick up in early January as injuries piled up for the 76ers.
The Sixers trotted out Edwards for an average of 27 minutes in 42 games. He posted averages of 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal during that stretch. Edwards was efficient from the field, hitting on 45 percent of his shots, and even showing his range by knocking down 37 percent of his five three-point attempts per game.
As the Sixers strive to go younger in 2025-2026, Edwards is battling for a consistent rotation spot even when the core players are healthy and on the court. This year’s training camp and preseason will be critical for Edwards. No matter what happens in the short term, the Sixers are invested in Edwards for at least the next two seasons.
