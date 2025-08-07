All 76ers

Knicks, Celtics Interested in Former Sixers Star

Ben Simmons is reportedly attracting interest from the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Eric Jay Santos

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Ben Simmons still remains on this summer’s free agency market. Simmons is coming off a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers worth $1.08 million. Over 17 appearances for the Clippers, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game. 

Simmons is best known for his four-season stint with the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of his NBA career. The Australia native earned three All-Star selections and won Rookie of the Year during that time. 

Since being traded by Philadelphia in 2022, Simmons has yet to appear in more than 50 games for an NBA team in a single season due to injuries. In 2024, Simmons was limited to 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets due to a season-ending lower back injury. 

NBA Teams Interested in Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have expressed the most interest in signing Simmons. Siegel believes that the Knicks will be the three-time All-Star’s next playing destination. 

“Ben Simmons has drawn the most interest from the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks and is expected to choose where he will play during the 2025-26 season soon, sources said. Maybe another team could swoop in and convince Simmons to sign with them, but these are the two most discussed avenues among league circles for the former first overall pick. My guess: Simmons ends up in New York.”

The Celtics’ point guard depth includes Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Hugo Gonzalez, and Max Shulga. Last season, the Celtics faced a second-round playoff elimination from the Knicks. The franchise would later trade standout defensive guard Jrue Holiday.

The Knicks’ point guards include Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, and Jordan Clarkson. New York is coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, and Brunson finished in 10th place for NBA MVP voting. Following their postseason elimination, New York would go on to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau and hire Mike Brown for the position. 

Ben Simmons
Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Simmons’ best fit would be with a team that can provide playing time in a limited pressure role. Both Boston and New York are expected to be in playoff contention for 2026, meaning they won’t need to rely on the 29-year-old as a heavy rotation player. 

Since the Celtics place an emphasis on three-point shooting in their offensive arsenal, it seems that Simmons would be a better fit for the Knicks’ system. In either case, Simmons is expected to receive a veteran minimum offer.

Eric Jay Santos
