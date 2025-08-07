Knicks, Celtics Interested in Former Sixers Star
Ben Simmons still remains on this summer’s free agency market. Simmons is coming off a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers worth $1.08 million. Over 17 appearances for the Clippers, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.
Simmons is best known for his four-season stint with the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of his NBA career. The Australia native earned three All-Star selections and won Rookie of the Year during that time.
Since being traded by Philadelphia in 2022, Simmons has yet to appear in more than 50 games for an NBA team in a single season due to injuries. In 2024, Simmons was limited to 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets due to a season-ending lower back injury.
NBA Teams Interested in Ben Simmons
Per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have expressed the most interest in signing Simmons. Siegel believes that the Knicks will be the three-time All-Star’s next playing destination.
“Ben Simmons has drawn the most interest from the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks and is expected to choose where he will play during the 2025-26 season soon, sources said. Maybe another team could swoop in and convince Simmons to sign with them, but these are the two most discussed avenues among league circles for the former first overall pick. My guess: Simmons ends up in New York.”
The Celtics’ point guard depth includes Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Hugo Gonzalez, and Max Shulga. Last season, the Celtics faced a second-round playoff elimination from the Knicks. The franchise would later trade standout defensive guard Jrue Holiday.
The Knicks’ point guards include Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, and Jordan Clarkson. New York is coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, and Brunson finished in 10th place for NBA MVP voting. Following their postseason elimination, New York would go on to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau and hire Mike Brown for the position.
Simmons’ best fit would be with a team that can provide playing time in a limited pressure role. Both Boston and New York are expected to be in playoff contention for 2026, meaning they won’t need to rely on the 29-year-old as a heavy rotation player.
Since the Celtics place an emphasis on three-point shooting in their offensive arsenal, it seems that Simmons would be a better fit for the Knicks’ system. In either case, Simmons is expected to receive a veteran minimum offer.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post