Knicks Reportedly Unlikely to Sign Former Sixers Star
Ben Simmons is in the process of finding a new team in this summer’s free agency market. He is coming off a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers worth $1.08 million.
Simmons earned three All-Star selections and won Rookie of the Year during his four-season stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since leaving Philadelphia, the 29-year-old has not appeared in more than 50 games for an NBA team in a single season.
Previous reports suggested that the New York Knicks were a top potential destination for Simmons, though that speculation is fizzling out. Per Sean Deveney, an anonymous NBA general manager expressed that there is a mutual disinterest in Simmons signing with the Knicks.
“Of the places he [Simmons] could land, they’d [Knicks] be at the bottom of the list. They’re the long shot,” the GM said. “He does not want the scrutiny. And they want to have room to use the whole roster, that’s one reason they got rid of (coach Tom Thibodeau). If you’re bringing in a veteran who is hurt half the season, it’s going to prevent you from seeing what you’ve got with your young guys.”
Simmons has missed approximately 130 games over the past three seasons due to injuries. Throughout 17 appearances with the Clippers, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.
Ideally, the Australia native should seek a team that can give him an opportunity to play under limited pressure. Teams expected to make a deep playoff run are likely to pass on him due to his lack of consistency.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post