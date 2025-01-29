All 76ers

Lakers Will Miss Key Veteran vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Lakers will be without Gabe Vincent against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (left) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (left) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
There are quite a few notable names on the injury report for both sides of the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The key veteran reserve Gabe Vincent has been ruled out once again by the Lakers.

Vincent is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he’s set to miss his second game in a row.

On Monday, the Lakers fired up a back-to-back set with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. In Vincent’s absence, the Lakers pulled off a five-point win over the Hornets.

When the Lakers and the Sixers meet, Vincent will continue to rest and recover.

Earlier this season, the Sixers and the Lakers met for the first time in Los Angeles. Vincent came off the bench for LA at the time, having a quiet night in the scoring department.

Gabe Vincent vs 76er
May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) in action during the fourth quarter in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Checking in for 15 minutes, Vincent went 1-2 from the field to score two points. He didn’t register a single stat elsewhere, although he went plus-four during the 10-point victory in favor of the Sixers.

Since joining the Lakers, Vincent has averaged plenty of playing time off the bench, but it is still working to find the same rhythm he had with the Miami Heat.

In 11 games last season, Vincent averaged three points on 31 percent shooting from the field for the Lakers. In 39 games this year, Vincent is producing five points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. He sees the court for an average of 20 minutes per game.

Prior to landing in LA during the 2023-2024 NBA season, Vincent averaged eight points on 34 percent shooting from three with the Heat.

Facing the Sixers nine times throughout his career, Vincent has seen plenty of scoring success in a limited role against Philadelphia. In those games, he’s scored above his career average, producing 12 points per game. The Lakers won’t be getting a spark from the veteran forward on Tuesday.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

