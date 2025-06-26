Legendary Coach Reacts to Sixers 2025 NBA Draft Selection
After weeks of speculation, the Philadelphia 76ers have made their decision in the 2025 NBA Draft. They ended up keeping the pick and selecting VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor.
Edgecombe, a 6-foot-5 wing, has long been one of the key prospects linked to the Sixers. During his lone season in college, he averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 3.2 APG on 34.0% shooting from beyond the arc. Edgecombe will now be joining a guard rotation in Philly that features fellow first-rounders, Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.
With their selection in the books, many began chiming in with their thoughts on the pick online. Among the biggest supporters of the decision to take Edgecombe was legendary college coach Jay Wright. He feels the Baylor standout has a lot of positive qualities that will help elevate the Sixers.
Similar to No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Edgecombe finds himself on a different journey compared to the typical lottery pick. Instead of joining a rebuilding team, he's heading to an established team looking to compete right now. Though injuries left them depleted in 2025, they are eager to contend in the Eastern Conference with the trio of Joel Embiid, Maxey, and Paul George.
Edgecombe still has parts of his game that need to be developed but he is capable of providing a boost on day one. As an explosive athlete, he'll be bringing a strong influx of youth to the veteran-heavy roster.
Despite all the rumors of countless different possibilities, the Sixers have opted to stand pat and bring in a dynamic and exciting young prospect.