Longtime NBA Analyst Praises Pair of Philadelphia 76ers Standouts
Heading into this season, the primary focus on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster was their newly-formed big three. However, due to a litany of injuries, the supporting cast has had its time to shine for the majority of the year. As the team continues to stay afloat, two of the recent standouts received some praise on social media.
Over the course of the season, countless role players have had impressive stretches when given an extended opportunity. Jared McCain was an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, Justin Edwards looks like a hidden gem as undrafted free agent, and Guerschon Yabusele has been one of the biggest steals in free agency. Looking at their recent string of games, Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre are stepping up to try and provide a lift.
With Joel Embiid shut down for the remainder of the season, there is a massive void to fill in the offense. Grimes and Oubre are two players who have been able to increase their production with the added touches. This duo combined for an impressive 54 points in the Sixers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Following the loss, longtime NBA analyst Zach Lowe took to X/Twitter to give his latest thoughts on the Sixers. He cited Grimes' strong play in Philly as another blow for the Dallas Mavericks as things continue to unravel for them. Lowe also applauded Oubre for how he's played during what many have dubbed a lost season for the Sixers.
In terms of availability and production, Oubre has been one of the main standouts for the Sixers this season. He's brought energy on both ends of the floor on a nightly basis, doing whatever he can to try and rally his teammates.
As the injuries continue to pile up for the Sixers, guys like Grimes and Oubre will have to try and build off their strong play as of late.
