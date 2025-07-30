'Love This Place': Tyrese Maxey Returns to Sixers' Facility
Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has been one of the hardest workers on the team.
As the veteran guard enters his sixth season in the NBA, nothing has changed. Maxey continues to keep up with his early morning work routine.
“Love this place,” Maxey said in an Instagram story caption on Wednesday morning. The veteran guard posted a picture of the Sixers’ workout facility in Camden, New Jersey.
As August approaches, the Sixers will soon be back at their facility more frequently with the 2025-2026 NBA season coming up. Last year, they were entering the new year as potential championship contenders.
This year, Maxey’s Sixers have a lot of work to do to turn around the negative narrative that surrounds the organization after an injury-filled season.
via @TyreseMaxey: Keep your head low and just Grind! #1percent
Last season, the Sixers finished 13th in the Eastern Conference. It was the first time in Maxey’s career the team didn’t make it to the playoffs. With a 24-58 record, the Sixers carried the fifth-highest odds of winning the NBA Draft Lottery.
While the Sixers didn’t win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, they managed to move up two spots in the draft order. They went on the clock with the third-overall pick. Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe is one of the newest players to potentially have an impact on the Sixers next season.
Maxey will surely play a part in helping Edgecombe become a tireless worker. Last season, Maxey took the former first-rounder, Jared McCain, under his wing and made sure the former Duke player was putting in as much work as possible before he went down with an unfortunate injury that derailed his Rookie of the Year campaign.
The entire team didn’t return to the Philly/New Jersey market just yet, but Maxey’s back and gearing up for a new run.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post