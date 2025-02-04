Mavericks Reveal Anthony Davis’ Status vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off of the NBA’s biggest blockbuster trade of the season. On Tuesday, they’ll pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers for their first and only meeting at the Wells Fargo Center this year.
The Mavericks hoped to have their new trade acquisition, Anthony Davis, in the fold on Tuesday. When they submitted their initial injury report on Monday night, Davis was questionable.
At the time, the trade was still pending. As of Tuesday morning, the trade is finalized, but the Mavericks didn’t upgrade Davis to available.
The veteran center has been ruled out due to an abdominal muscle strain.
His injury concerns started on January 28, when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the 76ers. At the time, Davis was checking in for the second night of a back-to-back set. He played 36 minutes during the previous game, posting 42 points and 23 rebounds in Charlotte.
Against the Sixers, Davis wrapped up his shift in under 10 minutes. After getting ruled out for the remainder of the game, Davis ended up missing the Lakers’ next two matchups.
Shortly after the Lakers wrapped up their 16-point win on the road against the New York Knicks, Davis found out he would be traded to the Mavericks.
This season, Davis has appeared in 42 games. He’s posted averages of 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 53 percent from the field.
With Davis out for Tuesday’s game, there could be a chance they’ll only see him again for an afternoon matchup on March 16.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News