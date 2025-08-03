Multiple Sixers Support Tyrese Maxey’s Special Event

All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey's annual event featured some Sixers appearances.

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talks with guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
This weekend, Tyrese Maxey and his foundation held its yearly gathering.

On Saturday, there was the Tyrese Maxey Friends and Family Golf Tournament. On Sunday morning, Maxey and the foundation will hold the annual “1% Skills Camp.” Every year, Maxey hosts a youth camp during the summer.

At the golf outing, several members of the Philadelphia 76ers showed up to support Maxey’s event.

In attendance were the veteran guard Kyle Lowry, the second-year forward Justin Edwards, and the rookie guard VJ Edgecombe.

This offseason, Maxey has been spending a lot of time with his teammates. Earlier in the summer, the veteran guard hosted Justin Edwards out in Texas. The two worked together in the gym for a few days as they prepared for their second season playing together.

After going undrafted last season, Edwards worked his way up to a multi-year contract after being on a two-way deal initially.

Maxey was also in attendance for VJ Edgecombe’s pre-draft workout. Just weeks after Edgecombe met Maxey at the Sixers’ practice facility, the Sixers called on the former Baylor guard to become their third-overall pick.

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talks to guard Kyle Lowry (7) during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Then, there’s Kyle Lowry, who is back for a third season with the Sixers.

Two years ago, Lowry started the year off with the Miami Heat. After he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, the veteran guard reached a buyout with the Hornets. As soon as Lowry became a free agent, he signed with the Sixers.

At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Lowry made it clear he wanted to play one more season for the Sixers and credited Maxey for being a major part of that decision. Sure enough, the Sixers re-signed Lowry on a one-year deal. The two will continue as teammates for at least one more season.

